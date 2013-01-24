Home
Daily Collection

Citrus press

HR2777
  • More juice, less hassle More juice, less hassle More juice, less hassle
    -{discount-value}

    More juice, less hassle

    Philips Citrus press offers healthy fruit juices within minutes. Transparent bowl with 2 sized cones for big and small fruits along with 2 way rotation ensures maximum juice extraction with minimum effort. See all benefits

    More juice, less hassle

      Up to 80% Juice extraction*

      • 2 way rotation
      • 2 sized cones
      • Transparent Bowl (0.5 L)
      2 way rotation

      2 way rotation

      The 2 way rotation helps you in extracting citrus juice upto 80%. It works on 25W power motor ensuring maximum juicing within minutes.

      2 sized cones to ensure maximum output

      2 sized cones to ensure maximum output

      The citrus press has two pressing cones of two different sizes. This makes it convenient for pressing both large and small citrus fruits. Use any cone as per the requirement.

      Transparent bowl

      Transparent bowl

      The fully transparent bowl enables you to view the juice extraction process.

      Volume indicator

      Volume indicator

      The fully transparent bowl enables one to monitor the volume of juice collected. Stop extracting once you reach 0.5 L to avoid spillage.

      Easy to carry

      Easy to carry

      The new design with its sturdy base makes it very compact and portable thus making it very user friendly. The bowl has ergonomically designed handles for easy lifting and pouring.

      Easy to use

      Easy to use

      The individual parts can be easily assembled/disassembled for juicing and washing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Jar
        Yes
        Citrus press
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Type of filling
        Lid and spout
        Type of lid
        Removable
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black & orange

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        0.5  L
        Working capacity bowl
        0.5  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        25  W
        Voltage
        240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.666  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.803  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        205 x 145 x 166  mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        169 x 165 x 195  mm

      • Country of origin

        India
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

