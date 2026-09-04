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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Citrus press
Discontinued
Support
HR2777/00
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DFU HR2777; HR2788; HR2799 - English
Philips Citrus press offers healthy fruit juices within minutes. Transparent bowl with 2 sized cones for big and small fruits along with 2 way rotation ensures maximum juice extraction with minimum effort.
All (1)
Why does my Philips citrus press rotate in both directions?
The cone of my Philips Citrus Press does not spin steadily
Contacting Philips
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