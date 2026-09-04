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2 year warranty

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Daily Collection Citrus press

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionCitrus press

HR2777/00

Daily Collection Citrus press

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

DFU HR2777; HR2788; HR2799 - English

  • PNG file
  • 4 September 2026

Philips Citrus press offers healthy fruit juices within minutes. Transparent bowl with 2 sized cones for big and small fruits along with 2 way rotation ensures maximum juice extraction with minimum effort.

  • PDF file
  • 5 September 2026

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