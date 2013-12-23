2 year warranty
Discontinued
0.5 L
25 W
Dual cone
Auto reverse
Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.
The drip stop stops the dripping from the spout after juicing.
For smooth or pulpy juice.
4.3
of 5
26
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
gupteshantanu
23/12/2013
India
Healthy
My doctor has advised me to have fresh fruit juice every morning.I was worried that i dont have enough time to take out the juice as its a lengthy process.Now 5 months ago i purchased Philips Citrus press. Its a wonder machine.Now i can take out the juice from bigger as well as smaller fruits thanks to the double cone.And the pulp selector is a very efficient way to extract juice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press
SachinSahu
23/12/2013
India
Awesome Citrus Juicer
Me and my wife are a big fan of Sweet Lime (Mousambi)Juice.Infact we preffered having it in home by using our manual citrus juicer.No doubt it was a tedious and tyring workout to get the juice ready but once it goes down the throat everything seems to be vanished.Thats when we came across this citrus juice provided by redeeming my credit card points.The results were so quick,neat,tidy and it was no nonsence product it delivered what was expected.It was not tiring and the juicing was so fast ,me and my wife sincerely want to convey our regards to philips for this product and thanks for giving us the quality time which we spend as a result of the time and effort saved using your product. Thanks, Sachin and Snigdha
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press
rishabh110h
22/12/2013
India
efficient juicer
philips citrus press is very useful and effective easy to use and maintain.good for both small and big fruits because of its double cone.its volume indicator is very helpful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press