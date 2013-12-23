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  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
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  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
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  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

Discontinued

Citrus press

HR2774/00

4.3
| (26) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
500ml capacity jar with volume indication. Double cone for bigger as well as smaller fruits. Also provides you Pulp Selector option for efficient juice extraction.
See all benefits

2-way random rotation for max juice extraction

Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

  • 0.5 L

  • 25 W

  • Dual cone

  • Auto reverse

Juice jug

Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

The drip stop stops the dripping from the spout after juicing.

Pulp selector

Pulp selector

For smooth or pulpy juice.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

26

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

23/12/2013

India

India

Healthy

My doctor has advised me to have fresh fruit juice every morning.I was worried that i dont have enough time to take out the juice as its a lengthy process.Now 5 months ago i purchased Philips Citrus press. Its a wonder machine.Now i can take out the juice from bigger as well as smaller fruits thanks to the double cone.And the pulp selector is a very efficient way to extract juice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press

23/12/2013

India

India

Awesome Citrus Juicer

Me and my wife are a big fan of Sweet Lime (Mousambi)Juice.Infact we preffered having it in home by using our manual citrus juicer.No doubt it was a tedious and tyring workout to get the juice ready but once it goes down the throat everything seems to be vanished.Thats when we came across this citrus juice provided by redeeming my credit card points.The results were so quick,neat,tidy and it was no nonsence product it delivered what was expected.It was not tiring and the juicing was so fast ,me and my wife sincerely want to convey our regards to philips for this product and thanks for giving us the quality time which we spend as a result of the time and effort saved using your product. Thanks, Sachin and Snigdha

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press

22/12/2013

India

India

efficient juicer

philips citrus press is very useful and effective easy to use and maintain.good for both small and big fruits because of its double cone.its volume indicator is very helpful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HR2774/00 Citrus press

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