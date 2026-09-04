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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Citrus press
Discontinued
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HR2774/00
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DFU HR2774; HR2775 - English
User Manual Philips Citrus press HR2774
All (1)
Why does my Philips citrus press rotate in both directions?
The cone of my Philips Citrus Press does not spin steadily
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