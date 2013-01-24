Home
Shaver series 3000

Electric shaver

HQ7290/16
  • Comfortably close Comfortably close Comfortably close
    -{discount-value}

    Comfortably close

    This newly designed Philips shaver keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap.

    Comfortably close

    This newly designed Philips shaver keeps it simple - close and convenient. It's close: Advanced technology guarantees a close shave. It's convenient: Simply rinses clean under the tap.

      Comfortably close

      Shaves even the shortest hairs

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Spring-released, pop-up trimmer

      Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Quick charge
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Finishing
        Lacquer

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        30  min

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

