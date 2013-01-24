Home
Electric shaver

HQ5710
    A close shave

    The Philips 5700 shaving range combines the convenience of a washable battery shaver with the advanced Philips technology for a close shave. The waterproof shaver can be conveniently cleaned under the tap. See all benefits

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

      Unique Lift & Cut system

      This unique dual blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

      Washable shaver

      The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads

      • Ease of use

        Shaving time
        20 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Material
        Chrome

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

