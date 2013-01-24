Home
Airstyler

HP8651/00
    Create more styles with care

    What hair style do you want today? The Salon Airstylist has five versatile styling attachments and 650W of power so you can get creative with your hair styles

      Create more styles with care

      Salon Airstylist Pro

      • 5 styling attachments
      • 3 flexible speed settings
      • Compact design
      650W for beautiful results

      650W for beautiful results

      This airstyler has a low level 650W heater for gentle yet effective drying and styling.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this styler benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a styler that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

      Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

      This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

      Shaping brush for easy shiny styles

      Shaping brush for easy shiny styles

      Brush and dry your hair at the same time with this easy to use attachment. The brush combined with the directed airflow will leave your hair smooth and shiny.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

      The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Straightening comb catches and guides the hair easily

      The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for touch ups.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        650  W
        Cord length
        1,8  m

      • Hair type

        End result
        • Straight
        • Voluminous
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        Yes
        Retractable bristle brush
        Yes
        Shaping brush
        Yes

      • Features

        Hanging loop
        Yes

