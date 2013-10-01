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  • Style with care, for soft, smooth waves and volume Style with care, for soft, smooth waves and volume Style with care, for soft, smooth waves and volume

    KeraShine heated styling brush

    HP8632/00

    Style with care, for soft, smooth waves and volume

    Philips KeraShine Ionic styler allows you to easily create soft waves while caring for your hair. Heated 45mm barrel with Keratin coating secures long lasting results, and retractable bristles guarantee safe application.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.2,760.00

    KeraShine heated styling brush

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    Style with care, for soft, smooth waves and volume

    with Keratin infused Ceramic

    • Care Edition
    • Ionic
    • 45mm barrel
    • Keratin Ceramic coating
    Retractable bristles for safe hair release

    Retractable bristles for safe hair release

    Unique retractable bristles guarantee easy and safe application: just wrap your hair around the brush, rotate the cool tip, and the bristles will be retracted. This unique feature secures safe hair release, and mantains the perfect shape of your curl.

    Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

    45mm heated barrel for soft waves

    45mm heated barrel for soft waves

    45mm heated barrel for soft, natural-looking waves

    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion, for better care of your hair

    2 styling temperature settings depending on your hair type

    Choose between 2 styling temperature settings of 160°C and 190°C to secure long lasting result, while minimizing risk of damage to your hair.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Heater Type
      PTC
      Voltage
      Universal
      Barrel diameter
      45  mm

    • Features

      Swivel cord
      Yes
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