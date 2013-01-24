Home
KeraShine heated styling brush

HP8632/00
  Style with care, for soft, smooth waves and volume
    Philips KeraShine Ionic styler allows you to easily create soft waves while caring for your hair. Heated 45mm barrel with Keratin coating secures long lasting results, and retractable bristles guarantee safe application. See all benefits

    Philips KeraShine Ionic styler allows you to easily create soft waves while caring for your hair. Heated 45mm barrel with Keratin coating secures long lasting results, and retractable bristles guarantee safe application. See all benefits

      with Keratin infused Ceramic

      • Care Edition
      • Ionic
      • 45mm barrel
      • Keratin Ceramic coating
      Unique retractable bristles guarantee easy and safe application: just wrap your hair around the brush, rotate the cool tip, and the bristles will be retracted. This unique feature secures safe hair release, and mantains the perfect shape of your curl.

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      45mm heated barrel for soft, natural-looking waves

      Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion, for better care of your hair

      2 styling temperature settings depending on your hair type

      Choose between 2 styling temperature settings of 160°C and 190°C to secure long lasting result, while minimizing risk of damage to your hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel diameter
        45  mm
        Heater type
        PTC
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Universal

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes

