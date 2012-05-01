Search terms

HP8339/00
  • Perfect style at constant caring temperature Perfect style at constant caring temperature Perfect style at constant caring temperature
    • Caring and efficient straightening with constant temperature
    • Healthy hair without hotspots with Even Heat Distribution
    • Healthier restyling with autosettings to gentler temperature
    • Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair
    • No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function
    See all benefits

      Perfect style at constant caring temperature

      Ultimate hair care. The Philips ProCare straightener protects the hair from overheating, due to its newly developed Dual-Care™ plates, with constant temperature and EHD Technology™
      This straightener keeps a more constant temperature. Thanks to its high-performance heater it allows you to straighten your hair at a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want!

      Automatic setting for healthy restyling. Maintain your style all day, while respecting the quality of your hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function. To unlock, press the button for 3 seconds.

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 15 seconds

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      Healthy hair without hotspots with Even Heat Distribution

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        15s
        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Heater type
        High-performance
        Color/finishing
        Purple
        Maximum temperature
        199  °C
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Ready for use indicator
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

