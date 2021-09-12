2 year warranty
Discontinued
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage.
Ceramic Keratin
Ionic Care
Extra wide plates
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
4.7
of 5
58
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Ankita1303
12/09/2021
India
I love this straightener
I will totally recommend this straightener as it has Keratin shine feature which make my hair shine after straightening them. It has heating plate so that it cannot damage my hair directly. It maintains heat. I totally loved it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Date of Use 2021-08-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Date of Use 2021-08-12
Anki1303
06/09/2021
India
Awesome product
It is so easy to straight my hair now with my new hair straightener. It has keratin shine feature which make my hair shiny after straightening. It has heat control feature, which does not effect my hair.totally love this product
Pros
Easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Date of Use 2021-08-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Date of Use 2021-08-06
Binnu
26/07/2021
India
It has extra broad plates.
The Best straightner for frizzy hair and it has broad plate which is helpful to straight hair within aless time and I love it becuz it makes my hair shiny and also silky . To the people who are searching for the best straighner I always suggest u this philips kerashine is the best one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Date of Use 2021-06-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8316/00 KeraShine straightener
Date of Use 2021-06-25