Search terms
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage. See all benefits
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
This Philips KeraShine straightener with ionic technology, and keratin coating will help you get the beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed for thick or long hair and to minimize damage. See all benefits
Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.
This straightener has keratin infused ceramic plates for ultimate shine and ultrasmooth gliding.
Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition your hair, and smooth the hair cuticles to intensify shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair with beautiful shine.
These extra wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time required to style.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Features
Technical specifications
Service