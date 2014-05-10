2 year warranty
Discontinued
Let it shine!
This wide plate hair straightener with ionic technology will help you to get this beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair to style more hair in one go
These extra wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.
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The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.
4.5
of 5
40
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Harshil
10/05/2014
India
Worth of money
Things that I like about the product 1. Easy to use. 2. Low price compare to other brand with same configuration 3. My girlfriend using this product from last 4 months no complain.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener
ananya18
20/12/2013
India
Perfect
I just love my philips straightner.I get a new shine in my hair and its very gentle.I look really hot after using it.It was really hard to straighten my curly hair but after using this equipment I am really satisfied.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener
Susmita
19/12/2013
India
Best of all Straightener
The Philips HP8315 is a great product, easy to use and gives amazing straight hair. It is compact in size and easy to store too. With a sleek easy-to-carry design and convenient use , it scores 10/10 from me .I have used many straighteners in the past before i finally bought this one and the results are fabulous .dont think , just buy it ..dont go for low cost options because you will repent later.In one word just awesome..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener