Straightener

HP8315/00
  • Let it shine! Let it shine! Let it shine!
    Straightener

    HP8315/00
    SalonStraight Active ION Hair straightener

    • Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds
    • 1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility
    • Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires
    • Easy lock for convenient storage
    • Universal voltage

      Let it shine!

      This wide plate hair straightener with ionic technology will help you to get this beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair to style more hair in one go
      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Easy lock for convenient storage

      Technical Specifications

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,8 m
        Maximum temperature
        200 °C
        Heat up time to 100°C
        30 s

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes

