ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Straightener

HP8315/00

4.5

| (40) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Let it shine!

This wide plate hair straightener with ionic technology will help you to get this beautiful hair and style you want in less time. The extra large plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair to style more hair in one go

See all benefits

SalonStraight Active ION Hair straightener

Let it shine!

Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

These extra wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.

Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

Ion Conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

.

Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

40

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

10/05/2014

India

India

Worth of money

Things that I like about the product 1. Easy to use. 2. Low price compare to other brand with same configuration 3. My girlfriend using this product from last 4 months no complain.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener

20/12/2013

India

India

Perfect

I just love my philips straightner.I get a new shine in my hair and its very gentle.I look really hot after using it.It was really hard to straighten my curly hair but after using this equipment I am really satisfied.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener

19/12/2013

India

India

Best of all Straightener

The Philips HP8315 is a great product, easy to use and gives amazing straight hair. It is compact in size and easy to store too. With a sleek easy-to-carry design and convenient use , it scores 10/10 from me .I have used many straighteners in the past before i finally bought this one and the results are fabulous .dont think , just buy it ..dont go for low cost options because you will repent later.In one word just awesome..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8315/00 Straightener

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration