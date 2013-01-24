Search terms
Straight hair made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use straightener See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Straight hair made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use straightener See all benefits
Straight hair made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use straightener See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Straight hair made easy
Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use straightener See all benefits
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds
Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Technical specifications
Features
Hair type
Service