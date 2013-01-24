Easy tutorial and guide app with virtual hairstyle makeovers

Easy tutorial videos and step-by-step guides using Philips hair stylers. Learn tips & tricks to create trendy hairstyles in real life and see how the style looks on you by trying it out virtually. Save it to your profile and/or share with friends! (Supported for most of Android devices. Download the free app by searching for 'Philips Beauty Guide' in your Google Play store.)