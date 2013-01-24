Home
    Straighten and style your hair with this easy to use Philips Selfie straightener. This product makes styling at home quick and convenient. Look your best for all those important selfie moments. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.1,194.00
    Find similar products

      Always ready made easy

      Easily straighten and style your hair at home

      • Styling temperature 210°C
      • Ceramic plates
      • 60 secs heat up time
      Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

      Silky smooth plates and less heat exposure

      Enjoy style and care with the Philips SilkPro Care technology. Plates smoother than silk glide through your hair with optimized temperature, minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. For beautifully straightened silky smooth hair.

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and straight hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and straight hair

      Infused ceramic plates for ultrasmooth gliding and straight hair.

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

      This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

      The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

      Use anywhere in the world with universal voltage

      Use anywhere in the world with universal voltage

      This straightener is ready to use anywhere in the world and is compatible with 110-240 voltage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum temperature
        210  °C
        Cord length
        1.6  m
        Heat-up time
        60 sec
        Voltage
        Worldwide  V
        Plate size
        19x85 mm

      • Features

        Material plates
        Ceramic
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

