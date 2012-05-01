Search terms

Dryer & Straightener

HP8299/00
  • Shine! Shine! Shine!
    SalonDry Active ION & SalonStraight Active ION XL

      Shine!

      This Shine set with a hair dryer and professional temperature straightener is a specially designed gift packaging with similar product finishing on both products

      Technical Specifications

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        black with purple dots
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Dual Voltage V
        Wattage
        Dryer 2000 W
        Wattage(Taiwan)
        1500 W

      • Features

        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Cool shot
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

