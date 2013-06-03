Search terms

1

Dryer

HP8216/00
Find support for this product
  • Shine therapy for silky smooth hair Shine therapy for silky smooth hair Shine therapy for silky smooth hair
    -{discount-value}

    Dryer

    HP8216/00
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers

      Shine therapy for silky smooth hair

      Get the style you want whilst caring for your hair. The Shine and Protect hair dryer offers 1600W of professional drying power
      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed and keratin coated air outlet, to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Ionic Care

      Ionic Care

      Efficient anti-static, Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair.

      1600W for gentle drying

      1600W for gentle drying

      This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      Three flexible settings for more control

      Three flexible settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      ThermoProtect temperature setting

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It's a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      Advanced Philips EHD technology means that your dryer uses an uniquely designed air outlet to ensure heat is always distributed very evenly - even at high temperatures - and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives ultimate protection to the hair from overheating and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Wattage
        1600  W
        Cord length
        1.6  m

      • Features

        Settings
        3 heat/speed settings
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Coolshot
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Attachments
        Nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.