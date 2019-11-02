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Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8202/00

4.6

| (27) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair

Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power.

See all benefits

SalonShine Care ION

Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair

  • SalonShine Care

Specially designed for Asians

Specially designed for Asians

1600W for gentle drying

1600W for gentle drying

This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

27

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

02/11/2019

India

India

Since 6 Years, It is working

purchased on June 2013, after using it since 6 years it is working very nicely

Pros

auto cut if over heat

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2017-11-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

Date of Use 2017-11-02

19/12/2013

India

India

Great Dryer

This one works like magic on my hair.....it is very light in weight and easy to handle. It is powerful and takes only few minutes to complete dry my hair......Great Product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

17/12/2013

India

India

Love it

This is a product that i have been using since last 2 years. Its a great product in styling hair whenever i want.

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer

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Disclaimers

  1. EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress