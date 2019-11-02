2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ion conditioning for frizz-free hair
Get the style you want whilst looking after your hair. The SalonDry Pro offers 1600W of professional drying power.
SalonShine Care
This 1600W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
4.6
of 5
27
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
02/11/2019
India
Since 6 Years, It is working
purchased on June 2013, after using it since 6 years it is working very nicely
Pros
auto cut if over heat
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2017-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
Date of Use 2017-11-02
anushka
19/12/2013
India
Great Dryer
This one works like magic on my hair.....it is very light in weight and easy to handle. It is powerful and takes only few minutes to complete dry my hair......Great Product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
Reema911
17/12/2013
India
Love it
This is a product that i have been using since last 2 years. Its a great product in styling hair whenever i want.
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
This review was made for HP8202/00 Hairdryer
EHD+ - Even Heat Distribution technology - Patent filing in progress