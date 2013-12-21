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Discontinued

Hairdryer

HP8115/00

4.6

| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Better care for your hair

Control your drying experience with the new Care &Control 1200W hair dryer.

See all benefits

Care&Control hair dryer

Better care for your hair

  • 1200W

  • Salon Essential

  • Foldable

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

Three flexible settings for more control

Three flexible settings for more control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

Foldable handle for easy portability

Foldable handle for easy portability

This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

21/12/2013

India

India

Product is easy to use and not too complex

Too Good and so simple to use. Happy with the product! Love it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer

14/12/2013

India

India

A must have hair dryer

This is my first hair dryer and its the perfect one, easy to carry while travelling too because of the fold able handle. Its the accessory that is always there with me and is like a must for me :) The 1200 w gives quick and gentle dry for your hair making you get the perfect look in minutes.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer

14/12/2013

India

India

TOUGHEST PRODUCT IN THIS CATAGORY

WE ARE USING THIS PRODUCT AND ITS GREAT, NO HEAT OUTSIDE, FAST DRYING, KEEP CONTINUES ON NO PROBLEM, ITS BEST PRODUCT I HAVE USED OTHER COMPANY ALSO BUT THIS GOOD AND ULTIMATE, ITS LONG LASTING PRODUCT AND VALUE FOR MONEY, I FEEL ALL OF US SHOULD HAVE IT IN YOUR DRESSING ROOM

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer

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