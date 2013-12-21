2 year warranty
Discontinued
Better care for your hair
Control your drying experience with the new Care &Control 1200W hair dryer.
1200W
Salon Essential
Foldable
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.
Awards
4.6
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
ravisksahu
21/12/2013
India
Product is easy to use and not too complex
Too Good and so simple to use. Happy with the product! Love it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer
Clemy91
14/12/2013
India
A must have hair dryer
This is my first hair dryer and its the perfect one, easy to carry while travelling too because of the fold able handle. Its the accessory that is always there with me and is like a must for me :) The 1200 w gives quick and gentle dry for your hair making you get the perfect look in minutes.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer
SWAPNIL
14/12/2013
India
TOUGHEST PRODUCT IN THIS CATAGORY
WE ARE USING THIS PRODUCT AND ITS GREAT, NO HEAT OUTSIDE, FAST DRYING, KEEP CONTINUES ON NO PROBLEM, ITS BEST PRODUCT I HAVE USED OTHER COMPANY ALSO BUT THIS GOOD AND ULTIMATE, ITS LONG LASTING PRODUCT AND VALUE FOR MONEY, I FEEL ALL OF US SHOULD HAVE IT IN YOUR DRESSING ROOM
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8115/00 Hairdryer