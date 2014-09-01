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  • Smooth skin on the go Smooth skin on the go Smooth skin on the go

    Touch-up pen trimmer

    HP6393/00

    Smooth skin on the go

    Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new, on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body and facial hairs on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Touch-up pen trimmer

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    See all Trimmers

    Smooth skin on the go

    Body & Face trimmer for instant touch-ups

    • Body, Face
    26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

    26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

    The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 26mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).

    8mm trimming head for easy removal of hairs on the face

    8mm trimming head for easy removal of hairs on the face

    The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 8mm trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

    2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

    2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

    With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

    Tweezers. For precision plucking

    Tweezers. For precision plucking

    Comes with precision tweezers to remove single hairs.

    Small enough to take everywhere

    Small enough to take everywhere

    Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

    Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

    Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

    Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

    Accessories pouch for extra convenience

    Accessories pouch for extra convenience

    Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

    Technical Specifications

    • Dimensions F-box

      Dimensions
      80 x 40 x 175mm

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Protection cap
      Yes
      Eyebrow comb
      Yes
      Tweezers with protection lid
      Yes
      Accessories pouch
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Color(s)
      Ceramic Pearl White
      Power source
      1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (included)
      Voltage
      1.5V DC

    • Features

      Body version trimming unit
      24 mm
      Facial version trimming unit
      8 mm

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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