Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new, on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body and facial hairs on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 26mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).
The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 8mm trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.
With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.
Comes with precision tweezers to remove single hairs.
Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.
Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.
Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.
