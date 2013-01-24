Home
Touch-up pen trimmer

HP6393/00
    -{discount-value}

    Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new, on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body and facial hairs on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene. See all benefits

    Stay smooth. Whenever, wherever. The new, on-the-go trimmer from Philips is a discrete beauty tool that makes it quick and easy to remove even the finest body and facial hairs on the go. It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene. See all benefits

      • Body, Face
      26mm trimming head for easy removal of body hairs

      The body application trimming head is ideal for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 26mm trimming head ensures quick and easy use on small body areas (e.g. toes, knee).

      8mm trimming head for easy removal of hairs on the face

      The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 8mm trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

      2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

      With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

      Tweezers. For precision plucking

      Comes with precision tweezers to remove single hairs.

      Small enough to take everywhere

      Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

      Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

      Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

      Accessories pouch for extra convenience

      Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Body version trimming unit
        24 mm
        Facial version trimming unit
        8 mm

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Protection cap
        Yes
        Accessories pouch
        Yes
        Eyebrow comb
        Yes
        Tweezers with protection lid
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Ceramic Pearl White
        Power source
        1 x AAA-type alkaline battery (included)
        Voltage
        1.5V DC

      • Dimensions F-box

        Dimensions
        80 x 40 x 175mm

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

