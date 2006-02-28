2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP4885
Thermoprotect 57°C
Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying.
1200W
Comb diffuser
CoolShot
This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.
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