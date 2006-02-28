Home
SalonShine

Hairdryer

HP4885
  • Thermoprotect 57°C Thermoprotect 57°C Thermoprotect 57°C
    SalonShine Hairdryer

    HP4885
    SalonShine

    • 1200W gentle drying for beautiful results
    • Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control
    • Narrow concentrator for focused airflow
    • EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results
    • Thermoprotect for a constant caring temperature of 57°C
      Thermoprotect 57°C

      Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying.
      1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

      1200W gentle drying for beautiful results

      This 1200W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power for beautiful results every day.

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      EHD+ technology for more protection and shinier results

      Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your dryer will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.

      Thermoprotect for a constant caring temperature of 57°C

      Thermoprotect for a constant caring temperature of 57°C

      Built in protection for hair, Thermoprotect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC. This allows you to quickly dry your hair without overdrying, maintaining your hair's natural moisture level, for shiny healthy looking hair.

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      Cold air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimize damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      Easy storage hook for convenient storage

      The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Comb diffuser for easy styling

      The comb diffuser smoothes and separates the hair for easy styling and quick drying at the same time. This combination of diffuser and comb in one, makes it possible to create bouncy, volumised hair that is tangle-free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200x800x2048  mm
        Pallet quantity
        256  pcs
        Number of layers
        8
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        4

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8844-885-00
        EAN
        Yes
        Country of origin
        China

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        151x77x236  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        429  g
        F-box dimensions
        258x94x218  mm
        F-box volume (cm3)
        5287
        F-box weight (including product)
        576  g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        530x394x238  mm
        A-box volume (cm3)
        49699
        A-box weight (including products)
        5408  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        1200  W
        Material housing
        ABS
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        Combination of ballet pink and cloud dancer white

