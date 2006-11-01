Search terms

SalonMultistylist

Multi-Styler

HP4696/01
  • Creative styles, constant care Creative styles, constant care Creative styles, constant care
    SalonMultistylist Multi-Styler

    HP4696/01
      Creative styles, constant care

      Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Hair type

        Current hair style
        • Straight
        • Wavy
        • Curly
        End result
        Multi-styles
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        Hair thickness
        Thin

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        various
        Cord length
        1,8 m
        Power
        25 W
        Voltage
        100-240V V
        Material housing
        various

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.