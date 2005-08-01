Search terms

1

SalonStraight Want2Move

Straightener

HP4646/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Professional performance on the move Professional performance on the move Professional performance on the move
    SalonStraight Want2Move Straightener

    HP4646/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    SalonStraight Want2Move

    • Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair
    • 180°C temperature for beautiful results
    • Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds
    • Foldable handle for easy portability
    • Dual voltage for worldwide use

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional performance on the move

      This straightener provides salon-straight results for women on the go. The SalonStraight Want2Move is foldable and takes just 30 s to heat up, so you can start styling straightaway, wherever you are. Includes heat-resistant travel pouch.
      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      180°C temperature for beautiful results

      This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      Foldable handle for easy portability

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Dual voltage for worldwide use

      Instant heat: ready to use within 30 seconds

      Now more waiting around for your styler to heat up, this allows you to switch on and get styling.

      Heat resistant pouch

      This Heat Resistant pouch is perfect for styling on the go. Forget waiting for your styler to cool down. Simply store using the heat resistant pouch included.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Material housing
        PET
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        Icy silver with grape accent
        Voltage
        110-240 V, 50/60 Hz

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        300 (L) x 45 (W) x 50(H)  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        348  g
        F-box dimensions
        225(200) (L) x 70(62) (W) x 240(H)  mm
        F-box volume
        3490  cm³
        F-box weight (including product)
        560  g

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200 x 800  mm
        Pallet quantity
        280  pcs
        Number of layers
        7
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        5

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        466 (L) x 313 (W) x 258 (H)  mm
        A-box volume
        40479  cm³
        A-box weight
        5100  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8844-646-00
        EAN F-box
        8710103204329
        EAN A-box
        8710103204336
        Country of origin
        China

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

