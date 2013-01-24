Home
    Powerful, superior and reliable Mixer performance

    Philips Mixer Grinder offers 750W motor for a superior mixing grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation and easy and secure click lock jar assembly for best in class perfomance See all benefits

      Fine grinding, Perfect mixing

      • 750 W
      • 3 stainless steel jars
      • with spatula
      Auto cut off protection for safety of the mixer motor life

      Enhances the life of the motor.

      Specially designed for tough grinding

      Provides best in class grinding performance.

      Mixer has specially designed blades for perfect mixing

      Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients with ease.

      Advanced ventilation system keeps the mixer body cool

      With use of advanced ventilation system you can prevent the ingredients being heated and retains good taste.

      Click lock for secure mixer jar lock

      Click lock helps to firmly lock the jar and ensures longer life to the coupler.

      Exposed coupler for easy maintenance of the mixer

      with the exposed coupler it is easy to keep the mixer clean and tidy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Spatula
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        230  V

      • General specifications

        Auto cut off
        Yes
        Chutney Jar
        0.4  L
        Multipurpose Jar
        1  L
        Speed setting
        4
        Wet Jar
        1.5  L

      • Design

        Color
        Pistil Red/ Bright white

