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2 year warranty

All series

  • Powerful, superior and reliable Mixer performance
  • Powerful, superior and reliable Mixer performance

Discontinued

Mixer Grinder

HL7720/00

2.2

| (27) Reviews

Powerful, superior and reliable Mixer performance

Philips Mixer Grinder offers 750W motor for a superior mixing grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation and easy and secure click lock jar assembly for best in class perfomance

See all benefits

Fine grinding, Perfect mixing

Powerful, superior and reliable Mixer performance

  • 750 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • with spatula

Specially designed for tough grinding

Provides best in class grinding performance.

Mixer has specially designed blades for perfect mixing

Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients with ease.

Advanced ventilation system keeps the mixer body cool

With use of advanced ventilation system you can prevent the ingredients being heated and retains good taste.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.2

of 5

27

Reviews

04/05/2021

India

India

Air leakage not working properly

I am so glad for using this products I am since 2014 used philips product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-04-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-04-04

12/10/2017

India

India

Excellent design

Excellent design by Philips,Nice powerful 750 watts heavy duty motor for better performance,Noise level is also very low, A must buy product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder

15/08/2017

India

India

Excellent Product with modern & elegant design

The mixer is powerfull with 750w motor and can handle things easily and quickly. The locking mechanism is unique and I find it personally a reason to buy at the first instance. Kudos to Philips for designing nice quality product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder

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