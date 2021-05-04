2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7720/00
Powerful, superior and reliable Mixer performance
Philips Mixer Grinder offers 750W motor for a superior mixing grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation and easy and secure click lock jar assembly for best in class perfomance
750 W
3 stainless steel jars
with spatula
Provides best in class grinding performance.
Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients with ease.
With use of advanced ventilation system you can prevent the ingredients being heated and retains good taste.
2.2
of 5
27
Reviews
Shaikh
04/05/2021
India
Air leakage not working properly
I am so glad for using this products I am since 2014 used philips product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-04-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-04-04
suresh1983
12/10/2017
India
Excellent design
Excellent design by Philips,Nice powerful 750 watts heavy duty motor for better performance,Noise level is also very low, A must buy product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder
Sumit11
15/08/2017
India
Excellent Product with modern & elegant design
The mixer is powerfull with 750w motor and can handle things easily and quickly. The locking mechanism is unique and I find it personally a reason to buy at the first instance. Kudos to Philips for designing nice quality product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL7720/00 Mixer Grinder