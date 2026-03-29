ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

Support

Mixer Grinder

HL7720/00

Mixer Grinder

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Philips Mixer Grinder offers 750W motor for a superior mixing grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation and easy and secure click lock jar assembly for best in class perfomance

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you