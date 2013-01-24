Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Daily Collection

Hand blender

HL1655/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Blend more, blend easy Blend more, blend easy Blend more, blend easy
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HL1655/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Blend more, blend easy

    Philips Hand blender enables the user to quickly blend larger quantities of ingredients for as long as 20 minutes. The product is ergonomically designed for a better grip along with a rust proof metal arm to blend hot and cold dishes. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.1,695.00

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    Blend more, blend easy

    Philips Hand blender enables the user to quickly blend larger quantities of ingredients for as long as 20 minutes. The product is ergonomically designed for a better grip along with a rust proof metal arm to blend hot and cold dishes. See all benefits

    Blend more, blend easy

    Philips Hand blender enables the user to quickly blend larger quantities of ingredients for as long as 20 minutes. The product is ergonomically designed for a better grip along with a rust proof metal arm to blend hot and cold dishes. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.1,695.00

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    Blend more, blend easy

    Philips Hand blender enables the user to quickly blend larger quantities of ingredients for as long as 20 minutes. The product is ergonomically designed for a better grip along with a rust proof metal arm to blend hot and cold dishes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender

      Blend more, blend easy

      20 minutes blending of hot and cold dishes

      • Safety carry lock
      Safe to use rust free steel arm

      Safe to use rust free steel arm

      The rust free stainless steel arm and blades supports the blending of cold and hot ingredients. The steel is less corrosive and food graded material which is safe to use.

      250 W powerful motor

      250 W powerful motor

      The product features with 250W powerful motor supports the processing of tough ingredients . This innovative product can support blending of ingredients up to 20 minutes*.

      Easy single trigger operation

      Easy single trigger operation

      Single trigger press with easy to hold feature for quick blending of ingredients.

      Unique body shape without grooves

      Unique body shape without grooves

      Unique body shape without grooves on the body surface ensures easy cleaning.

      Specially designed blades

      Specially designed blade supports blending of ingredients like cooked dhal and spinach, lassi, uree and milkshakes.

      Removable blades for whisking and whipping

      It comes with two different blades for whipping of cream, eggs and whisking of beverages, making daily cooking much easier.

      Ergonomically designed for better grip

      The ergonomic design of the product supports better grip while holding the blender.

      Wall bracket included for easy storage

      The product features additional wall bracket for easy storage of the appliance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Whisk

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        India

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        250  W
        RPM bowl (max)
        18000  rpm
        Voltage
        230  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        372 x110 x 105  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        333 x 93 x 69  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1  kg
        Weight of product
        0.8  kg

      • Design

        Color
        • Blue
        • White

      • Finishing

        Material bar
        Rust free stainless steel
        Material blade
        Rust free stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Food graded plastics

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.