Philips Hand blender enables the user to quickly blend larger quantities of ingredients for as long as 20 minutes. The product is ergonomically designed for a better grip along with a rust proof metal arm to blend hot and cold dishes. See all benefits
Philips Hand blender enables the user to quickly blend larger quantities of ingredients for as long as 20 minutes. The product is ergonomically designed for a better grip along with a rust proof metal arm to blend hot and cold dishes. See all benefits
The rust free stainless steel arm and blades supports the blending of cold and hot ingredients. The steel is less corrosive and food graded material which is safe to use.
The product features with 250W powerful motor supports the processing of tough ingredients . This innovative product can support blending of ingredients up to 20 minutes*.
Single trigger press with easy to hold feature for quick blending of ingredients.
Unique body shape without grooves on the body surface ensures easy cleaning.
Specially designed blade supports blending of ingredients like cooked dhal and spinach, lassi, uree and milkshakes.
It comes with two different blades for whipping of cream, eggs and whisking of beverages, making daily cooking much easier.
The ergonomic design of the product supports better grip while holding the blender.
The product features additional wall bracket for easy storage of the appliance.
