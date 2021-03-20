2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1600/02
Fresh home made food, made easy.
All new way to enjoy healthy and tasty home made food.The new Philips handblender features detachable high grade steel rod supports to blend hot and cold dishes effortlessly. Compact chopper for chopping vegetables easy everyday!
Powerful Motor
Detachable steel rod
Compact chopper
High power 650W motor supports blending of even the toughest ingredients like dal, spinach tomato puree and get the finest and smooth results. This powerful motor supports blending of hot and cold ingredients without any breakdowns. Butter churning, making mutligrain smoothies, blending thick soup and dips is now made easy. Enjoy healthy homeade food made effortlessly!
The handblender comes with high grade blades for smooth blending experience of hot and wet ingredients.
The steel rod comes with optimized blade guard design to minimize splashing and also ensures safe operations while blending and churning of ingredients.
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