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  • Healthy. Tasty. And now connected. Healthy. Tasty. And now connected. Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

    5000 Series Connected Airfryer 5000 Series XL

    HD9280/90

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

    Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the HomeID App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your couch, the App will tell you once your meal is done!

    See all benefits

    5000 Series Connected Airfryer 5000 Series XL

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    See all Airfryer

    Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

    Pair to HomeID for the best cooking experience

    • Rapid Air technology
    • 1.2Kg, 6.2L
    • Black
    • Connected
    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    13-in-1 cooking functions

    13-in-1 cooking functions

    The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

    Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and convenient to make. Most recipes in the HomeID App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

    Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

    Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

    Find hundreds* of tasty meals that you can cook with your Airfryer, paired with the HomeID App. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get. You can easily download our HomeID App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and then pair it to your Airfryer.

    Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

    Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

    Unleash your inner chef and dare to cook a variety of meals that are tasty and healthy. The HomeID App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

    Time and energy efficient

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

    Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

    Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your couch. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.

    Keep warm function

    Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    Amazon Alexa compatible

    Voice control enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.

    Touch screen with 7 presets

    Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

    Easy to use and clean

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    XL Size. For the whole family

    The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000 W

    • General Specification

      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Programs
      7 presets
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Technology
      Rapid air technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Single or dual basket
      Single Basket
      Connectivity
      Connected

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Weight
      5.55 kg
      Product Dimension
      403x315x307 mm

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    • Number of recipes may vary per country
    • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
    • **Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880
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