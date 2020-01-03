Search terms

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day. See all benefits

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Fry with up to 90% less fat*

      The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

      Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Recipes personalized to your preferences

      Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use NutriU, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

      The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.

      The No.1 low-fat fryer

      Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand**

      Homemade. Made easy.

      Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

      Adjustable time and temperature control

      The integrated timer allows you to preset cooking times of up to 60 minutes. The auto shutoff function includes a sound to let you know your dish is ready. A fully-adjustable temperature control lets you preset the best heat setting for the food you're cooking, up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, tasty chicken and more – all prepared at the right temperature for the ideal amount of time.

      Airfryer experts for 10+ years

      Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Capacity

        Basket (kg)
        0.8
        Pan (liter*)
        4.1
        Portions
        4

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8
        Power
        1400

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        360x264x295
        Weight of product
        4.5

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Time control

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
          • *Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Low fat fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data
          • **Available only in countries with a NutriU community

