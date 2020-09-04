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    Avance Collection Oven Toast Grill

    HD6976/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Cook more. Cook easy!

    Philips OTG, 2000 W is enabled with 10 customised touch preset menus programme with Opti Temp technology for even and uniform cooking.Also powered with convection mode maintains uniform heat dispersion throughout for healthy cooking!

    See all benefits

    Avance Collection Oven Toast Grill

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    Cook more. Cook easy!

    Home made pizza, muffins, breads made effortlessly

    • 2000W, 36L
    • Convection Mode
    Opti Temp Technology

    Opti Temp Technology

    Unique Opti Temp technology in OTG ensures uniform cooking of the ingredients with the benefit of optimum browning, better crispiness.

    One touch 10 preset menu

    One touch 10 preset menu

    Not just bake, toast or grilled but Philips OTG featuring with 10 customised Indian menus which covers multiple recipes with expert results. It’s exclusively designed Preheat mode heats the entire chamber which supports recipes like cakes, muffins, pizzas, bread, bun, bagel and cookies. Customised modes like Grill and Tikka makes cooking Indian cuisines a lot easier than before.

    Convection for crispy results

    Convection for crispy results

    Optimum temperature setting powered with convection mode maintains uniform heat dispersion due to good hot air ventilation that keeps the temperature even throughout cooking. It facilitates even cooking as well as it uniformly caramelizes sugars during roasting and gives crispy crunchy texture with optimum browning wherever required.

    Multi functional modes

    Multi functional modes

    Philips OTG has customized level in each type of functional modes, be it level of crispiness in toasting and bagel preparation. Additionally, It features rotisserie functions for delicious, evenly cooked tandoori.

    Digital display panel

    Digital display panel

    Philips OTG has easy to use digital panel for selecting modes, recipes and time, temperature control.

    Accessories for multi cooking

    Accessories for multi cooking

    Philips OTG has accessories like drip tray, tongs, baking tray, rotisserie, grilling rack which supports multiple recipes like baking, roasting, broiling, toasting & grilling. All accessories are food graded and rust free for easy maintenance & cleaning.

    90 minutes auto cut-off

    90 minutes auto cut-off

    Philips OTG has an auto cut-off feature which has a maximum time limit of 90Mins cooking enabling you to cook large quantity for a larger family.

    Chamber light

    Chamber light

    Philips OTG has a Chamber light for easy monitoring of food while cooking. This feature supports the user to have more control on recipe being cooked.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Capacity
      36 L

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      525 x 441 x 332  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      602 x 498 x 404  mm
      Weight of product
      9.5  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      12  kg

    • General specifications

      Number of browning levels
      7
      Product features
      • Adjustable browning
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cancel button
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • Integrated cord storage
      • LED display
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Perfect Temp
      • Preset cooking function
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Time control
      • Power-on light
      • Chamber light
      Prefix programs
      10

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black
      Color of control panel
      Black
      Material of main body
      Steel
      Material of accessories
      Food graded ,non stick

    • Service

      2-year product Warranty
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      Stand-by power consumption
      <3  W
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Accessories Included

      Recipe booklet
      Yes
      Baking tray (Non stick coating)
      Yes
      Wire rack (grill rack)
      Yes
      Rottiserrie rod
      Yes
      Baking tray tong
      Yes
      Rottiserrie tong
      Yes
      Crumb tray (drip tray)
      Yes

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