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  • The healthier way to bake, roast & grill The healthier way to bake, roast & grill The healthier way to bake, roast & grill

    Viva Collection Oven Toast Grill

    HD6975/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The healthier way to bake, roast & grill

    Philips OTG is enabled with 10 customized one touch preset menus & programmed with Opti Temp technology for healthy & joyful cooking. This allows up to 10% higher nutrient retention and up to 2x crispier cookies & uniformly baked cakes*.

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    Viva Collection Oven Toast Grill

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    The healthier way to bake, roast & grill

    Opti Temp Technology for healthy home made cooking

    • 1500W
    • 25L
    Opti Temp Technology

    Opti Temp Technology

    Unique Opti Temp technology in OTG ensures uniform cooking of the ingredients with the benefit of optimum browning, better crispiness. This helps in up to 10% higher nutrient retention & up to 2x crispier cookies and uniformly baked cakes.*

    One touch 10 preset menu

    One touch 10 preset menu

    Not just bake, toast or grilled but Philips OTG featuring with 10 customised Indian menus which covers multiple recipes with expert results. It’s exclusively designed Preheat mode heats the entire chamber which supports recipes like cakes, muffins, pizzas, bread, bun, bagel and cookies. Customised modes like Grill and Tikka makes cooking Indian cuisines a lot easier than before.

    Multi functional modes

    Multi functional modes

    Philips OTG has customized level in each type of functional modes, be it level of crispiness in toasting and bagel preparation. Additionally, It features rotisserie functions for delicious, evenly cooked tandoori.

    Digital display panel

    Digital display panel

    Philips OTG has easy to use digital panel for selecting modes, recipes and time, temperature control.

    Accessories for multi cooking

    Accessories for multi cooking

    Philips OTG has accessories like drip tray, tongs, baking tray, rotisserie, grilling rack which supports multiple recipes like baking, roasting, broiling, toasting & grilling. All accessories are food graded and rust free for easy maintenance & cleaning.

    90 minutes auto cut-off

    90 minutes auto cut-off

    Philips OTG has an auto cut-off feature which has a maximum time limit of 90Mins cooking enabling you to cook large quantity for a larger family.

    Chamber light

    Chamber light

    Philips OTG has a Chamber light for easy monitoring of food while cooking. This feature supports the user to have more control on recipe being cooked.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1500  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity
      25 L

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      465 x 370 x 300  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      520 x 404 x 356  mm
      Weight of product
      6.3  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      7.5  kg

    • General specifications

      Number of browning levels
      7
      Product features
      • Adjustable browning
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cancel button
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • Integrated cord storage
      • LED display
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Perfect Temp
      • Preset cooking function
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Time control
      • Power-on light
      • Chamber light
      Prefix programs
      10

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Anthracite
      Color of control panel
      Anthracite
      Material of main body
      Steel
      Material of accessories
      Food graded ,non stick

    • Service

      2-year product Warranty
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Recipe booklet
      Yes
      Baking tray (Non stick coating)
      Yes
      Wire rack (grill rack)
      Yes
      Rottiserrie rod
      Yes
      Baking tray tong
      Yes
      Rottiserrie tong
      Yes
      Crumb tray (drip tray)
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      Stand-by power consumption
      < 3  W
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Conditions apply: Based on internal testing standards, certified by 3rd party certification body, tested by organoleptic method, visual/sensory examination & food energy methods of analysis & conversion factor
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