Avance Collection

Oven Toast Grill

HD6975
  • The healthier way to bake, roast & grill The healthier way to bake, roast & grill The healthier way to bake, roast & grill
    The healthier way to bake, roast & grill

    Philips OTG is enabled with 10 customized one touch preset menus & programmed with Opti Temp technology for healthy & joyful cooking. This allows up to 10% higher nutrient retention and up to 2x crispier cookies & uniformly baked cakes*. See all benefits

      The healthier way to bake, roast & grill

      Opti Temp Technology for healthy home made cooking

      • 1500W
      • 25L
      One touch 10 preset menu

      One touch 10 preset menu

      Not just bake, toast or grilled but Philips OTG featuring with 10 customised Indian menus which covers multiple recipes with expert results. It’s exclusively designed Preheat mode heats the entire chamber which supports recipes like cakes, muffins, pizzas, bread, bun, bagel and cookies. Customised modes like Grill and Tikka makes cooking Indian cuisines a lot easier than before.

      Multi functional modes

      Multi functional modes

      Philips OTG has customized level in each type of functional modes, be it level of crispiness in toasting and bagel preparation. Additionally, It features rotisserie functions for delicious, evenly cooked tandoori.

      Digital display panel

      Digital display panel

      Philips OTG has easy to use digital panel for selecting modes, recipes and time, temperature control.

      Accessories for multi cooking

      Accessories for multi cooking

      Philips OTG has accessories like drip tray, tongs, baking tray, rotisserie, grilling rack which supports multiple recipes like baking, roasting, broiling, toasting & grilling. All accessories are food graded and rust free for easy maintenance & cleaning.

      90 minutes auto cut-off

      90 minutes auto cut-off

      Philips OTG has an auto cut-off feature which has a maximum time limit of 90Mins cooking enabling you to cook large quantity for a larger family.

      Chamber light

      Chamber light

      Philips OTG has a Chamber light for easy monitoring of food while cooking. This feature supports the user to have more control on recipe being cooked.

      Opti Temp Technology

      Unique Opti Temp technology in OTG ensures uniform cooking of the ingredients with the benefit of optimum browning, better crispiness. This helps in up to 10% higher nutrient retention & up to 2x crispier cookies and uniformly baked cakes.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Non-stick coated plates
        • Recipe booklet

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        7
        Prefix programs
        10
        Product features
        • Adjustable browning
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cancel button
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Integrated cord storage
        • LED display
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Perfect Temp
        • Preset cooking function
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Time control
        • Power-on light

      • Design

        Color
        Anthracite
        Color of control panel
        Anthacite

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Food graded
        Material of main body
        Cold rolled steel (Metal)

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        1500  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        520 x 404 x 356  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        465 x 370 x 300  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        7.5  kg
        Weight of product
        6.3  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        < 3  W

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Conditions apply: Based on internal testing standards, certified by 3rd party certification body, tested by organoleptic method, visual/sensory examination & food energy methods of analysis & conversion factor

