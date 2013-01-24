Search terms
Discover fuller flavours
Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Discover fuller flavours
Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits
Discover fuller flavours
Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Discover fuller flavours
Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits
The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil.
Floating hinge to grill any thickness of food.
With the Health Grill you can grill what you want, the way you want it: 1. Closed position is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches 2. Gratin position is very suitable for melting cheese on toast or on vegetables (e.g. tomato or zucchini) 3. In half open position you can grill with less heat or grill large pieces of food (like chicken leg or shrimps) 4. Open position is perfect for a bbq at the table or warming up your food.
Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.
Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Weight and dimensions