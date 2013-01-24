Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Health grill

HD4440
Overall Rating / 5
  • Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours
    -{discount-value}

    Health grill

    HD4440
    Overall Rating / 5

    Discover fuller flavours

    Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Health grill

    Discover fuller flavours

    Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits

    Discover fuller flavours

    Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Health grill

    Discover fuller flavours

    Enjoy grilling any way you like on this health grill with 4 different grilling positions. Excess grease drains away to the included grease trays: your food contains all the flavour and taste but with less fat! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all grill

      Discover fuller flavours

      Constant high temperature to seal in the flavour

      • 2100 W
      • Ribbed plate
      • 4 grill positions
      • 330 x 240 mm
      Healthy sloped grill plates drain away fat into grease tray

      Healthy sloped grill plates drain away fat into grease tray

      The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil.

      Floating hinge

      Floating hinge

      Floating hinge to grill any thickness of food.

      4 different grilling positions to grill any way you like

      4 different grilling positions to grill any way you like

      With the Health Grill you can grill what you want, the way you want it: 1. Closed position is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches 2. Gratin position is very suitable for melting cheese on toast or on vegetables (e.g. tomato or zucchini) 3. In half open position you can grill with less heat or grill large pieces of food (like chicken leg or shrimps) 4. Open position is perfect for a bbq at the table or warming up your food.

      Easy to store upright

      Easy to store upright

      Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

      Removable and dishwashable grilling plates

      Removable and dishwashable grilling plates

      Non-stick grilling surface

      Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Grease tray storage
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2100  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.4  m
        Grill plate dimensions (W x D)
        330 x 240  mm

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Anthracite with charcoal-grey accents
        Materials
        Steel with PA

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        390 x 105 x 315  mm
        Weight appliance
        3.7  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.