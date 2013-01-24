4 different grilling positions to grill any way you like

With the Health Grill you can grill what you want, the way you want it: 1. Closed position is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches 2. Gratin position is very suitable for melting cheese on toast or on vegetables (e.g. tomato or zucchini) 3. In half open position you can grill with less heat or grill large pieces of food (like chicken leg or shrimps) 4. Open position is perfect for a bbq at the table or warming up your food.