Search terms
Finally enjoy smoke-free grilling
Enjoy preparing a wide variety of food on this table grill with both grill and flat surface. High power ensures tasty results in no time. The water tray prevents food particles from burning for smoke-free grilling. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Finally enjoy smoke-free grilling
Enjoy preparing a wide variety of food on this table grill with both grill and flat surface. High power ensures tasty results in no time. The water tray prevents food particles from burning for smoke-free grilling. See all benefits
Finally enjoy smoke-free grilling
Enjoy preparing a wide variety of food on this table grill with both grill and flat surface. High power ensures tasty results in no time. The water tray prevents food particles from burning for smoke-free grilling. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Finally enjoy smoke-free grilling
Enjoy preparing a wide variety of food on this table grill with both grill and flat surface. High power ensures tasty results in no time. The water tray prevents food particles from burning for smoke-free grilling. See all benefits
Excess grease and food particles are drained through slots in the grilling plate. They are absorbed by water in the removable tray, which prevents them from burning and causing smoke.
Prepare a wide variety of food on either the grill or the flat surface. The grill surface will give you that tasty and nice-looking grill effect. The flat surface is very suitable for grilling smaller pieces of food and/or for stir-frying. Cook any way you like!
Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.
Heating element is integrated in the grilling plate, which guarantees instant and evenly distributed heat directly to your food. For tasty and evenly grilled results.
Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Weight and dimensions