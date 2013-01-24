Home
Table grill

HD4428
    Finally enjoy smoke-free grilling

    Enjoy preparing a wide variety of food on this table grill with both grill and flat surface. High power ensures tasty results in no time. The water tray prevents food particles from burning for smoke-free grilling. See all benefits

      Water tray prevents food particles from burning

      • 2200 W
      • Ribbed/Smooth plate
      • Smoke-free, splatter guard
      • 300 x 430 mm
      Excess grease and food particles are drained through slots in the grilling plate. They are absorbed by water in the removable tray, which prevents them from burning and causing smoke.

      Prepare a wide variety of food on either the grill or the flat surface. The grill surface will give you that tasty and nice-looking grill effect. The flat surface is very suitable for grilling smaller pieces of food and/or for stir-frying. Cook any way you like!

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Integrated heating element for evenly grilled food

      Heating element is integrated in the grilling plate, which guarantees instant and evenly distributed heat directly to your food. For tasty and evenly grilled results.

      Non-stick grilling surface

      Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Grill plate dimensions (W x D)
        430 x 300  mm

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Charcoal-grey with black accents
        Materials
        PP housing, Alu grilling plate

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        556 x 122 x 361  mm
        Weight appliance
        4.5  kg

