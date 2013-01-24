Home
Avance Collection

Toaster

HD2698/00
  Perfect toast in every bite
    Avance Collection Toaster

    HD2698/00
    Perfect toast in every bite

    This Philips Avance collection toaster is designed with cool touch stainless steel for all breads from toast slices, to buns, bagels and baguettes. The three illuminated keys on the front are for reheat, defrost and one sided toasting.

    Avance Collection Toaster

    Perfect toast in every bite

    This Philips Avance collection toaster is designed with cool touch stainless steel for all breads from toast slices, to buns, bagels and baguettes. The three illuminated keys on the front are for reheat, defrost and one sided toasting. See all benefits

      Perfect toast in every bite

      Unique heating system guarantees even browning

      • Long slot metal
      • Cool stainless steel
      • XXL slot, bun warmer, 3 func.
      • Digital control
      One-side toasting setting

      One-side toasting setting

      One-side toasting setting for bagels and baguettes.

      Adjustable seven levels of browning control

      Adjustable seven levels of browning control

      The Philips Avance Collection Toaster has seven adjustable levels of browning control.

      Cancel, reheat and defrost button

      Cancel, reheat and defrost button

      Reheat and defrost functions to toast frozen bread at any browning level.

      Unique slot design directs more crumbs to the crumb tray

      Unique slot design directs more crumbs to the crumb tray

      Special unique slot design for less crumbs trapped inside the toaster main unit.

      Crumb tray easily released with one click

      Crumb tray easily released with one click

      Smart crumb tray design allows you to clean up with one click.

      Extra long slot for baguettes

      Extra long slot for baguettes

      Extra wide slot for thick or thin breads

      Extra wide slot for thick or thin breads

      Built in rack for heating rolls and croissants

      Built in rack for heating rolls and croissants

      Cool touch stainless steel

      Cool touch stainless steel

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Cool touch stainles steel
        Color(s)
        Black and metal

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Cool wall housing
        Yes
        Beeps when ready
        yes
        Cancel button
        yes
        Heating rolls and croissants
        yes
        High lift function
        yes
        One sided toasting
        yes
        Reheat and defrost functions
        yes
        Adjustable browning
        7 levels

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000-1200  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.9  m

