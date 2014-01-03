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  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection
  • Toast to perfection

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionToaster

HD2618/00

4

| (4) Reviews

Toast to perfection

With smooth, sleek lines and a full 1200 W of power, this toaster is as stunning as it is fast. The digital control gives you full control so you can be sure of delicious toast every time - evenly crisp and golden-brown.

See all benefits

Digital control for the best toast!

Toast to perfection

  • Long slot

  • 4 function digital LCD

LCD display with digital countdown timer

LCD display with digital countdown timer

LCD display with digital countdown timer.

One-side toasting setting

One-side toasting setting

One-side toasting setting for bagels and baguettes.

Anodised aluminium housing

Anodised aluminium housing

Made from anodised aluminium for optimal usage: corrosion resistant, scratch proof, fingerprint resistant.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3
1

03/01/2014

India

India

Must for every kitchen

For those who like to have great toasts, this product is unique. Great toasts to your perfection in minutes. Pop up function is too good. Great toaster at great price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster

14/12/2013

India

India

Toaster Which is Nice with great features

4 slot design. Reheat. Frozen bread setting. Mid cycle cancel. Extra lift. Cord storage.Digital control. Seperate controls so you can toast 2 slices at a time as well as 4.Settings for frozen bread to get the perfect slice of toast and it is quick.Looks really nice on the kitchen work top and is everything you would expect from the Philips name.Very efficient and toasts the whole slice in one go instead of having to turn the slice over as you do in some machines. It looks very expensive but it wasn't. Excellent value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster

14/12/2013

India

India

nice toaster

Philips is a brand you can trust even by closing your eyes.. it is one of the top brand in India for many things.. the toaster was nice.... it toasts the bread nicely . easy to handle ..simple but nice design i am using this toaster for about 5 months . and from 5 months it is working very fine ...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster

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