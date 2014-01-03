2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2618/00
Toast to perfection
With smooth, sleek lines and a full 1200 W of power, this toaster is as stunning as it is fast. The digital control gives you full control so you can be sure of delicious toast every time - evenly crisp and golden-brown.
Long slot
4 function digital LCD
LCD display with digital countdown timer.
One-side toasting setting for bagels and baguettes.
Made from anodised aluminium for optimal usage: corrosion resistant, scratch proof, fingerprint resistant.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
ajit2win
03/01/2014
India
Must for every kitchen
For those who like to have great toasts, this product is unique. Great toasts to your perfection in minutes. Pop up function is too good. Great toaster at great price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster
Arvind039
14/12/2013
India
Toaster Which is Nice with great features
4 slot design. Reheat. Frozen bread setting. Mid cycle cancel. Extra lift. Cord storage.Digital control. Seperate controls so you can toast 2 slices at a time as well as 4.Settings for frozen bread to get the perfect slice of toast and it is quick.Looks really nice on the kitchen work top and is everything you would expect from the Philips name.Very efficient and toasts the whole slice in one go instead of having to turn the slice over as you do in some machines. It looks very expensive but it wasn't. Excellent value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster
ashujan12
14/12/2013
India
nice toaster
Philips is a brand you can trust even by closing your eyes.. it is one of the top brand in India for many things.. the toaster was nice.... it toasts the bread nicely . easy to handle ..simple but nice design i am using this toaster for about 5 months . and from 5 months it is working very fine ...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HD2618/00 Toaster