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  • Crispy golden brown toast every day Crispy golden brown toast every day Crispy golden brown toast every day

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2583/90

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Crispy golden brown toast every day

    This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

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    Daily Collection Toaster

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    Crispy golden brown toast every day

    With 8 settings and sandwich rack

    • 8 settings
    • Integrated bun warming rack
    • Compact design
    • Sandwich rack
    8 browning settings for individual preference

    8 browning settings for individual preference

    8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

    2 large variable slots for different size of bread

    2 large variable slots for different size of bread

    2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.

    Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Integrated bun rack to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Metal
      Product Type
      Toaster
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord length
      0.85 m
      Jar material
      NA
      Pulse function
      NA
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      600 W
      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      15.6
      Product Width
      27.5
      Product Height
      18.8
      Product Weight
      1.04 kg
      Package Length
      22.9
      Package Width
      32.4
      Package Height
      21.4
      Package Weight
      1.79 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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