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  • Crispy golden brown toast every day Crispy golden brown toast every day Crispy golden brown toast every day

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD2582/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Crispy golden brown toast every day

    This compact toaster comes with 8 settings and 2 large variable slots, so you can have even toasting result regardless of different bread types. The integrated bun rack also allows you to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

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    Daily Collection Toaster

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    Crispy golden brown toast every day

    With 8 settings and integrated bun warming rack

    • 8 settings
    • Integrated bun warming rack
    • Compact design
    • Dust cover
    8 browning settings for individual preference

    8 browning settings for individual preference

    8 settings allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of getting it burnt. Adjust the browning setting to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

    2 large variable slots for different size of bread

    2 large variable slots for different size of bread

    2 large variable slots for different size of bread. The bread is kept in the center for even browning results on both sides, thanks to the self-centering feature.

    Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Integrated bun rack for heating rolls, pastries or buns

    Integrated bun rack to warm your favorite buns, pastries and rolls easily.

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    Reheat, defrost in one go

    The reheat function warms toast in seconds, and the defrost function helps to toast frozen bread in one go.

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Stop at any moment you like by pressing the stop button.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Easy to clean thanks to the removable crumb tray.

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    High lift to safely take out smaller pieces

    High lift feature to easily remove small pieces of bread.

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto shut-off protection

    Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic (PP)
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Product type
      Toaster
      Interface
      No - Manual
      Dishwasher safe
      No

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Battery Product
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      185 mm
      Product Width
      165 mm
      Product Height
      275 mm
      Product Weight
      1.1 Kgs
      Package Length
      305 mm
      Package Width
      185 mm
      Package Height
      220 mm
      Package Weight
      1.5 Kgs

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Elin Appliances (Bhiwadi, India)

    • Accessories

      Included
      Dust cover

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      800  W
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      304x184x214  mm

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Number of browning levels
      8
      Product features
      • Adjustable browning
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cancel button
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Defrost function
      • High lift function
      • Integrated cord storage

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White
      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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