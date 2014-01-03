2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2566/79
2 slot
Compact
White blue
Lid
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.
3.9
of 5
8
Reviews
AB21
03/01/2014
India
Excellent product at reasonable price with good features.
It's too easy to handle.But i would say regarding it's improvement that browning control knob should be tightly fixed rather than loose.Also it should have a digital panel for setting time and temperature and length of the cord should be minimum 2m so that it can be placed anywhere at any level near the electric socket. my overall rating for this toaster would be 4.5/5
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/79 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/79 Toaster
Johnson
16/05/2012
India
Its a good product
This is one of the best household products found in India .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/79 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/79 Toaster
amisoumyajit
09/05/2012
India
Nice Product
Its a really nice product with user friendly operations. The Cover on the top preventing dust to go in is great. Also the extra tray at the base to remove the bread flakes is also innovative.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/79 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2566/79 Toaster