Panini grill

HD2386/20
  Panini made easy
    Panini grill

    HD2386/20
    Panini made easy

    Tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips panini grill with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

      Panini made easy

      A Panini grill for tasty results in no time

      • 700 W
      Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

      Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

      Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage.

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle.

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        metal/black

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        0,8  m

