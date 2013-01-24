Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC8293/01
  • High suction power High suction power High suction power
    -{discount-value}

    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8293/01

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    High suction power

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      High suction power

      With 1800 W motor for great cleaning results

      • 1800 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      Durable 1800W generates strong suction power for great cleaning results.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

      Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

      Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

      Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

      Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles

      Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220 mm
        Weight of product
        4.3 kg

      • Usability

        Cord length
        6 m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Action radius
        9 m
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On board

      • Design

        Color
        Sporty red

      • Performance

        Sound power level
        81 dB
        Input power (IEC)
        1800 W
        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Vacuum (max)
        23 kPa
        Suction power (max)
        300 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.