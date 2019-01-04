If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard to reach spots.
Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and captured due to the LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.
The unique vacuum and mop system helps remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. Controlled water release maintains optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfiber pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.
AquaBoost mode to clean tougher dirt faster.
High performance 21.6V lithium ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.
Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.
SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.
PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.
PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.
The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.
The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.
