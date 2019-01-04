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  • Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld

    SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6728/01

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld

    The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides a fast clean, with powerful reach, even in the toughest spots. It is equipped with the 180° suction nozzle for precise dirt pick-up and a unique vacuum and mop system.

    See all benefits

    SpeedPro Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Stick vacuum cleaner

    Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld

    • 180° suction nozzle
    • 21.6V, up to 50 min
    • 3-in-1: vacuum, mop & handheld
    • LEDs in nozzle
    Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

    Captures up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke

    180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types, even in those hard to reach spots.

    LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

    LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt

    Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and captured due to the LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.

    Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

    Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

    The unique vacuum and mop system helps remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. Controlled water release maintains optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfiber pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

    For multiple dirt types, with AquaBoost for tougher dirt

    For multiple dirt types, with AquaBoost for tougher dirt

    AquaBoost mode to clean tougher dirt faster.

    Up to 50 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-Ion batteries

    Up to 50 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-Ion batteries

    High performance 21.6V lithium ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed

    PowerBlade motor is engineered for high air speed, to enable powerful, precise pick-up at nozzle level.

    PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 maintains strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

    Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

    Washable filter ensures high air speed for longer*

    The filter system captures up to 99% of pollen and mold spores, returning clean air back to the motor ensuring high air speed and longer-lasting performance.

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    SpeedPro is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Vacuum and Mop
      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Crevice tool
      • Micro fiber pad
      • Integrated brush
      • Wall-mount docking
      • Water tank
      Additional nozzle
      180° suction nozzle

    • Design

      Design features
      3-in-1
      Color
      Denim Blue Metallic

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.1  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      80  dB
      Battery voltage
      21.6  V
      Charging time
      5  hour(s)
      Runtime
      50  minute(s)
      Runtime (turbo)
      22  minute(s)
      Airflow (max)
      Up to 800  l/min
      Surface coverage per tank
      60  m²

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.4  l
      Motor filter
      Washable filter*

    • Usability

      Carrying handle
      Top
      Clean water tank capacity (max)
      0.28  l
      Detergents that can be used
      clear detergent or just water
      Wheel type
      Rubber

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    Accessories for this product

    • Rechargeable Stick Accessory

      FC8051/01

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    • Wash filter every 2 weeks by hand only, for optimal performance. Squeeze until water is clean. Let it dry for 24 hours before reuse.
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