Other items in the box
- Brush tool
- Charging base
- Crevice tool
Search terms
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits
Lithium-Ion batteries are really green batteries. They do not have toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Next to that, they do not discharge when the product is not in use and they guarantee a very low standby-power. Therefore, they are also energy saving.
The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.
The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.
The powerful Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries of the Philips Mini Vac have longer-lasting power versus standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.
The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.
The Lithium batteries charges an empty battery in only 8 hours, twice as fast as in ordinary chargers.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
Weight and dimensions