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  • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6146/01

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up.

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    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

    • 10.8V battery (Lithium)
    • Bagless Cyclonic
    • Crevice and brush tool
    Green Lithium-Ion technology

    Green Lithium-Ion technology

    Lithium-Ion batteries are really green batteries. They do not have toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Next to that, they do not discharge when the product is not in use and they guarantee a very low standby-power. Therefore, they are also energy saving.

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

    Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

    Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

    The powerful Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries of the Philips Mini Vac have longer-lasting power versus standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.

    One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

    One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

    The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

    Quick charge in 8 hours

    Quick charge in 8 hours

    The Lithium batteries charges an empty battery in only 8 hours, twice as fast as in ordinary chargers.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Other accessories
      Charging base

    • Design

      Design features
      Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      Black/stainless steel/ red accents

    • Weight and dimensions

      Appliances per A-box
      6
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      460 x 160 x 160  mm
      Weight of product
      0.8  kg
      Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
      508 x 335 x 490  mm

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Battery voltage
      10.8  V
      Charging time
      8  hour(s)
      Runtime
      9  minute(s)
      Vacuum (max)
      4.3  kPa
      Input power (max)
      100  W
      Suction power (max)
      22  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      81  dB
      Airflow (max)
      950  l/min

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      2-stage cyclonic action
      Dust capacity
      0.5  l

    • Usability

      Special features
      • Charging indication
      • Soft touch handle

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