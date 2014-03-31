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  • Clean your car like never before Clean your car like never before Clean your car like never before

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6141/01

    Clean your car like never before

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 12 V for your car. The 2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow guarantees lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up.

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    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    Clean your car like never before

    Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

    • 12 V Car
    • Bagless Cyclonic
    • 5 accessories and storage bag
    • Car (with car plug)
    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

    The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

    Car plug for unlimited runtime

    Car plug for unlimited runtime

    The Philips MiniVac Car is ideal to clean your car as it is equipped with a car plug to reach even the most difficult areas of your car without the hassle of charging the MiniVac. Therfore, it is always ready to use!

    Looped handle ensure optimum grip

    Looped handle ensure optimum grip

    The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

    Storage bag for storage in your car

    Storage bag for storage in your car

    The storage bag allows you to keep all the accessories and car plug in one place, to ensure you have all you need to clean your car at any time!

    Wide range of accessories for all purposes

    Wide range of accessories for all purposes

    The Philips MiniVac comes with a wide range of accessories to make the minimum effort when cleaning your car. It includes a small and large brush tool, small and large crevice tool and a long hose tube; ideal to clean even the hard-to-reach places. All in all, it is an ideal combination for cleaning your car!

    Suitable for 12 V usage with car plug

    Plug the Philips MiniVac to the car via the dedicated cable to get 12 V power for optimal cleaning performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Other accessories
      • Flexible hose
      • Car plug
      • Storage bag
      Accessories included
      • Brush
      • Crevice tool
      • Brush tool
      • Large brush tool
      • Long crevice tool

    • Design

      Design features
      Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      Deep black with silver accents

    • Performance

      Vacuum (max)
      4.2  kPa
      Input power (max)
      120  W
      Suction power (max)
      22  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      81  dB
      Airflow (max)
      840  l/min

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      2-stage cyclonic action
      Dust capacity
      0.5  l

    • Usability

      Special features
      • Charging indication
      • Soft touch handle

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