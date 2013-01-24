Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

MiniVac

Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6141/01
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Clean your car like never before Clean your car like never before Clean your car like never before
    -{discount-value}

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6141/01
    Find support for this product

    Clean your car like never before

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 12 V for your car. The 2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow guarantees lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.4,970.00
    Find similar products

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    Clean your car like never before

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac 12 V for your car. The 2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow guarantees lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-vacuum-cleaner

      Clean your car like never before

      Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

      • 12 V Car
      • Bagless Cyclonic
      • 5 accessories and storage bag
      • Car (with car plug)
      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

      Car plug for unlimited runtime

      Car plug for unlimited runtime

      The Philips MiniVac Car is ideal to clean your car as it is equipped with a car plug to reach even the most difficult areas of your car without the hassle of charging the MiniVac. Therfore, it is always ready to use!

      Looped handle ensure optimum grip

      Looped handle ensure optimum grip

      The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

      Storage bag for storage in your car

      Storage bag for storage in your car

      The storage bag allows you to keep all the accessories and car plug in one place, to ensure you have all you need to clean your car at any time!

      Wide range of accessories for all purposes

      Wide range of accessories for all purposes

      The Philips MiniVac comes with a wide range of accessories to make the minimum effort when cleaning your car. It includes a small and large brush tool, small and large crevice tool and a long hose tube; ideal to clean even the hard-to-reach places. All in all, it is an ideal combination for cleaning your car!

      Suitable for 12 V usage with car plug

      Plug the Philips MiniVac to the car via the dedicated cable to get 12 V power for optimal cleaning performance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black with silver accents
        Design features
        Translucent dust chamber

      • Performance

        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        81  dB
        Airflow (max)
        840  l/min
        Input power (max)
        120  W
        Suction power (max)
        22  W
        Vacuum (max)
        4.2  kPa

      • Filtration

        Filter system
        2-stage cyclonic action
        Dust capacity
        0.5  L

      • Usability

        Special features
        • Charging indication
        • Soft touch handle

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Brush tool
        • Large brush tool
        • Long crevice tool
        Other accessories
        • Flexible hose
        • Car plug
        • Storage bag

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.