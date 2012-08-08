2 year warranty
Discontinued
CA6801/00
The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00!
for Saeco Espresso machines
Thanks to the new cappuccinatore you can turn your Saeco Espresso machine in a Cafè@home!! It sucks the milk from the milk pitcher/milk pack , mix it with air and delivers foamy milk into your cup. You just have to add a delicious espresso to taste your cappuccino or latte macchiato!
For easier handling.
It is not only easy to use but also hassle-free! Once you get your foamy milk, just easily disassemble it: the dishwasher is all you need!
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