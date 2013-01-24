Search terms
The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Thanks to the new cappuccinatore you can turn your Saeco Espresso machine in a Cafè@home!! It sucks the milk from the milk pitcher/milk pack , mix it with air and delivers foamy milk into your cup. You just have to add a delicious espresso to taste your cappuccino or latte macchiato!
For easier handling.
It is not only easy to use but also hassle-free! Once you get your foamy milk, just easily disassemble it: the dishwasher is all you need!
Packaging