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2 year warranty

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  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco
  • The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

Discontinued

Philips SaecoCappuccinatore (milk frother)

CA6801/00

The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

Make your Saeco Espresso machine suitable for automatically prepared frothy milk based specialties with the Cappuccinatore CA6801/00!

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Automatic milk frother for espresso machines

The original Italian Cappuccinatore for your Saeco

  • for Saeco Espresso machines

Automatic perfect milk frothing

Thanks to the new cappuccinatore you can turn your Saeco Espresso machine in a Cafè@home!! It sucks the milk from the milk pitcher/milk pack , mix it with air and delivers foamy milk into your cup. You just have to add a delicious espresso to taste your cappuccino or latte macchiato!

New ergonomic design

For easier handling.

No small parts to be cleaned

It is not only easy to use but also hassle-free! Once you get your foamy milk, just easily disassemble it: the dishwasher is all you need!

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