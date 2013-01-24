Home
Beardtrimmer series 7000

Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7501/15
  • Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer
    -{discount-value}

    Trim your beard, moustache and sideburns while keeping tidy. The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer has an improved, high performance system with 50% stronger* airflow. It captures cut hair effectively, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.3,495.00

      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Philips' No. 1 in tidy trimming

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • 60 min use/ 1hr charge
      • High performance vacuum system
      Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

      The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.

      Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

      Trim your stubble in one  stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.

      Optimized airflow for a mess-free trim

      The new Philips Vacuum Trimmer comes with 50% stronger, improved airflow*. The powerful vacuum captures up to 95% of cut hair**, giving you a mess-free trim.

      20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

      Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

      60 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

      Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 60 minutes of cordless use, or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

      The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging, or full.

      Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

      Once you are done trimming, simply remove the blades by pulling them up, rinse the blades and comb under the tap, empty the hair chamber and brush away any loose hairs with the added cleaning brush for long-lasting performance.

      2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Cleaning
        Rinseable blades and guards
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Finishing
        Soft touch

      • Power system

        5 min quick charge
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Lift & Trim system
        Pouch
        Soft storage pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

          • Versus its Philips predecessor
          • *Tested in lab environment on hair mats

