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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Wireless portable speaker

BT3901G/94

5

| (1) Review

Big sound in a slim package

The BT3901 speakers come in a variety of colors which let you bring life wherever you go. Bluetooth, SD card and FM connectivity let you enjoy from multiple sources; and the built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-listening enjoyment.

See all benefits

Big sound in a slim package

  • Green

  • FM

  • Bluetooth connectivity

  • 12W, Rechargeable battery

Splash-proof design ideal for use in wet conditions (IPX3)

A lightly water resistant design makes the speaker ideal for use in wet conditions, so you can enjoy your music anywhere you want.

Enjoy music from multiple sources

Enjoy music from multiple sources

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

01/10/2019

India

India

Philips employee

Great product Blueetooth speaker BT3901G

[Employee of philipsglobal] best in class product, sound clarity and output is very good and we can take calls from phone, Skype hands-free.

This review was made for BT3901G Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-09-01

This review was made for BT3901G Wireless portable speaker

Date of Use 2019-09-01

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