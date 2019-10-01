2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT3901G/94
Big sound in a slim package
The BT3901 speakers come in a variety of colors which let you bring life wherever you go. Bluetooth, SD card and FM connectivity let you enjoy from multiple sources; and the built-in rechargeable battery ensures long-listening enjoyment.
Green
FM
Bluetooth connectivity
12W, Rechargeable battery
A lightly water resistant design makes the speaker ideal for use in wet conditions, so you can enjoy your music anywhere you want.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
Ganapa
01/10/2019
India
Philips employee
Great product Blueetooth speaker BT3901G
[Employee of philipsglobal] best in class product, sound clarity and output is very good and we can take calls from phone, Skype hands-free.
This review was made for BT3901G Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-09-01
This review was made for BT3901G Wireless portable speaker
Date of Use 2019-09-01