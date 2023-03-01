BT3441/30
Maximum precision. Be in control of your beard.
Thanks to the BeardSense Technology, this trimmer gives maximum precision and evenness by adapting to the density of your beard. You have full control of your beard, with precision steps starting at 0.2mm and self-sharpening titanium blade.See all benefits
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The self-sharpening titanium blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.
Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.
The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.
Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 3 year* worldwide warranty. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.
This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery lifetime going four times longer.
Cut to the exact length you are after. Easily spin the precision dial to one of the 20 length settings between 0.4-10mm. Giving you full control starting with 0.2mm precision steps.
BeardSense Technology checks the hair density of your beard 125 times per second and automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant cutting performance.
Trim your moustache or define details and edges in hard to reach areas with the click-on precision trimmer.
A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 90 minutes of cordless grooming time with just 1 hour charge. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.
This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ87).
A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.
Accessories
Power
Design
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Cutting system
Ease of use
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