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  • Maximum precision. Be in control of your beard. Maximum precision. Be in control of your beard. Maximum precision. Be in control of your beard.

    Beard Trimmer Series 3000 Beard Trimmer

    BT3415/15

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Maximum precision. Be in control of your beard.

    Thanks to the BeardSense Technology, this trimmer gives maximum precision and evenness by adapting to the density of your beard. You have full control of your beard, with precisions steps starting at 0.2mm and self-sharpening blades.

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    MRP: Rs.2,099.00

    Beard Trimmer Series 3000 Beard Trimmer

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    Maximum precision. Be in control of your beard.

    BeardSense Technology for an even trim.

    • Self-sharpening blades
    • 60 min runtime/1h charge time
    • Integrated 0.2mm precision steps
    • BeardSense Technology
    2.5x more Precision *

    2.5x more Precision *

    Cut to the exact length you are after. Easily spin the precision dial to one of the 20 length settings between 0.4-10mm. Giving you full control starting with 0.2mm precision steps.

    BeardSense Technology for constant trimming performance

    BeardSense Technology for constant trimming performance

    BeardSense Technology checks the hair density of your beard 125 times per second and automatically adapts the motor to maintain constant cutting performance.

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

    Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

    Skin-friendly rounded tips for smooth skin contact

    Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

    Cordless use for up to 60 mins

    Cordless use for up to 60 mins

    A powerful lithium-ion battery provides up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming time with just 1 hour charge. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    USB charging for convenient use

    USB charging for convenient use

    This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ87).

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    3 year* warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

    3 year* warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

    We back this Philips trimmer with a 3 year* worldwide warranty. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.

    Longer lasting battery lifetime

    Longer lasting battery lifetime

    This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery lifetime going four times longer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Comb
      Adjustable comb

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      DuraPower technology
      4x longer battery life
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Maximum power consumption
      5 W
      Input voltage
      5 V
      Charging method
      USB-A (no adaptor included)

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      3-year warranty *
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      32 mm
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Range of length settings
      0.4- 10mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      From 0.2mm
      Skin comfort
      Non-scratching teeth

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Display
      • Battery low indicator
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery empty indicator
      • Charging indicator
      Operation
      Cordless use
      Precision dial
      Easily adjust length settings

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    • 3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website
    • * precision below 2mm versus predecessor
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