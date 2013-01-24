Home
Beardtrimmer series 3000

Beard trimmer

BT3205/15
    This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Effortless even trim

      Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 45 min cordless use/10h charge
      • Lift & Trim system
      Lift & Trim comb guides hairs to the blades for an even trim

      Lift & Trim comb guides hairs to the blades for an even trim

      Trim your stubble beard with our new Lift & Trim system: the comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      DuraPower technology for a longer lasting battery life

      The DuraPower technology lowers the friction on the blades, which protects the motor and the battery from being overloaded. This way, the battery life time of your trimmer is increased by 4 times.

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.

      20 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision

      20 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision

      The zoomwheel lets you choose from 0.5 to 10mm length settings, with 0.5mm precision steps.

      45 minutes of cordless use or plug it in

      45 minutes of cordless use or plug it in

      Charge your trimmer for 10 hours to get 45 minutes of cordless use or use it plugged in while charging.

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detachable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Ergonomic design for easier handling

      Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

      3 year* warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      3 year* warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 3 year* worldwide warranty. You'll never need to oil it, and it's compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Travel and storage pouch

      Travel and storage pouch

      The travel pouch protects your product during traveling and storage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Lift & Trim system
        Pouch
        Storage pouch
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        DuraPower technology
        4x longer battery life
        Run time
        45 minutes
        Charging
        10 hours full charge
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Battery empty indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery full indicator
        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        • Yes
        • Plus 1 year with registration
        No oil needed
        Yes

          • Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor
          • 3 year warranty - 2 years standard world-wide warranty; additional 1 year warranty upon registration on the Philips website

