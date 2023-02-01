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  • Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

    Beard Trimmer 1000 Beard Trimmer

    BT1245/18

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

    This trimmer is designed to give you a comfortable clean look, with close trim, while protecting your skin. With innovative SkinProtect comb and skin-friendly blades, you get smooth glide on skin without compromising closeness.

    See all benefits

    Beard Trimmer 1000 Beard Trimmer

    Similar products

    See all Beard trimmers

    Smooth and skin-friendly beard trimming

    Close trim with SkinProtect comb

    • Self-sharpening blades
    • 30 min runtime
    • Click-on 5-7mm combs
    • Skin Protect glide comb
    Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

    Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

    Self-sharpening blades with rounded tips is designed to be gentle on skin for a more comfortable trimming experience, while also staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required. Non-corrosive blades also make it easy to clean.

    SkinProtect comb for a skin-friendly trim

    SkinProtect comb for a skin-friendly trim

    Skin Protect Comb is designed to give you a comfortable clean look while providing extra skin protection. The comb guides the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth trim.

    Choose beard lengths of 5-7mm or the zero trim look

    Choose beard lengths of 5-7mm or the zero trim look

    Use the 7mm comb to trim your long beard, the 5mm comb to create stubble look or use your trimmer with SkinProtect comb to have a zero trim.

    Cordless use for up to 30 mins

    Cordless use for up to 30 mins

    Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.

    USB charging for convenient use

    USB charging for convenient use

    This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging. The adaptor is not included.

    Easy to grip

    Easy to grip

    A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

    Longer lasting battery lifetime

    Longer lasting battery lifetime

    This beard trimmer uses DuraPower technology to reduce friction on the blades, preserve the motor, and keep your battery lifetime going four times longer.

    Stay aware for each trim

    Stay aware for each trim

    The light indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status and whether its fully charged, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Get a perfect but protective trim

    The self-sharpening steel blades stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Convenience
      USB-A (no adapter included)

    • Power

      Run time
      30 minutes
      Charging
      8 hours
      Battery status
      Charging indicator

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year warranty

    • Summary

      Body area
      Beard
      Tools & accessories
      3
      Solution
      Trim

    • Styling tools

      Trimming blade
      Self-sharpening blades

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